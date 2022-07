The Tripp County 4-H horse show was held June 27

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

All around winners at the Tripp County 4-H horse show are from left Kade Fenenga, beginner; Payton Sargent, junior girl; Reven Moss, junior boy; Kyla Mammen, senior girl and Abe Kaiser, senior boy. The horse show was held June 27.

The results include:

Senior Western Showmanship:

Champion: Maggie DeMers

Reserve: Jack Anderson

Purple: Bailey Fairbanks & Kyla Mammen

Blue: Abe Kaiser

Red: Alana Supik

Junior Western Showmanship:

Champion: Payton Sargent

Reserve Champion: Reven Moss

Blue: Ash Kaiser

Red: Maree Pravecek

Beginner Western Showmanship:

Champion: Nevaeh Meyer

Reserve Champion: Keira Wetzel

Blue: Jordyn Ishmael, Kade Fenenga

Red: Charlee Shippy, Aaron Chauncey, Rider Moore, Haydon Grossenburg

Junior English Showmanship:

Champion: Payton Sargent

Junior Huntseat:

Champion: Payton Sargent

Senior Trail Class:

Champion: Bailey Fairbanks

Reserve Champion: Maggie DeMers

Purple: Abe Kaiser

Blue: Kyla Mammen

Red: Jack Anderson

Junior Trail Class:

Champion: Reven Moss

Reserve Champion: Payton Sargent

Blue: Maree Pravecek

Red: Ash Kaiser

Beginner Trail Class:

Champion: Rider Moore

Reserve Champion: Charlee Shippy

Blue: Kade Fenenga, Nevaeh Meyer

Red: Haydon Grossenburg, Aaron Chauncey, Keira Wetzel, Jordyn Ishmael

Senior Stock Seat Equitation:

Champion: Maggie DeMers

Reserve Champion: Kyla Mammen

Red: Jack Anderson, Abe Kaiser

White: Bailey Fairbanks, Alana Supik

Junior Stock Seat Equitation:

Champion: Payton Sargent

Reserve Champion: Reven Moss

Blue: Maree Pravecek

Red: Ash Kaiser

Beginner Stock Seat Equitation:

Champion: Kade Fenenga

Reserve Champion: Aaron Chauncey

Blue: Charlee Shippy, Keira Wetzel

Red: Nevaeh Meyer, Rider Moore, Haydon Grossenburg

Senior Ranch Riding:

Champion: Bailey Fairbanks

Reserve: Kyla Mammen

Red: Maggie DeMers, Abe Kaiser

Junior Ranch Riding:

Champion: Payton Sargent

Reserve Champion: Reven Moss

Blue: Maree Pravecek, Jordyn Ishmael

Red: Charlee Shippy, Ash Kaiser

White: Aaron Chauncey

Senior Reining:

Champion: Maggie DeMers

Reserve Champion: Kyla Mammen

Blue: Abe Kaiser

Red: Bailey Fairbanks

Junior Reining:

Champion: Maree Pravecek

Reserve Champion: Reven Moss

Blue: Payton Sargent

Red: Ash Kaiser

Senior Barrel Racing:

Champion: Kyla Mammen

Reserve Champion: Bailey Fairbanks

Blue: Abe Kaiser, Jack Anderson

Red: Maggie DeMers, Alana Supik

Junior Barrel Racing:

Champion: Charlee Shippy

Reserve Champion: Ash Kaiser

Blue: Maree Pravecek, Rider Moore

Red: Reven Moss, Payton Sargent, Kiera Wetzel

White:Haydon Grossenburg

Jr. Pony Barrels:

Champion: Reven Moss

Reserve: Charlee Shippy

Red: Kade Fenenga

Senior Pole Bending:

Champion: Kyla Mammen

Reserve Champion: Abe Kaiser

Purple: Jack Anderson

Blue: Bailey Fairbanks, Alana Supik

Red: Maggie DeMers

Junior Pole Bending:

Champion: Maree Pravecek

Reserve Champion: Ash Kaiser

Purple: Reven Moss

Blue: Rider Moore, Haydon Grossenburg, Keira Wetzel, Payton Sargent

Red: Charlee Shippy

Junior Pony Poles:

Champion: Reven Moss

Reserve Champion: Charlee Shippy

Purple: Kade Fenenga

Junior Break-Away Roping:

White: Reven Moss, Ash Kaiser, Maree Pravecek, Rider Moore

Senior Break-Away Roping:

Champion: Jack Anderson

White: Abe Kaiser

Sr. Team Roping:

White: Abe Kaiser & Jack Anderson

Special Awards

Keith Lentz Traveling Trophy: Clovervale 4-H Club

Teri Swedlund/ Darci Novotny Memorial Award: Payton Sargent

Kerri Kauer Memorial Award: Haydon Grossenburg

Spirit of Alisha Ross Award: Maggie DeMers

Beginner All Around: Kade Fenenga

Jr Girl All Around: Payton Sargent

Jr Boy All Around: Reven Moss

Sr Girl All Around: Kyla Mammen

Sr. Boys All Around : Abe Kaiser

The state horse show will be held July 25-27 in Huron.