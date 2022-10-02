John F. (Jack) Callaway, 79

On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, John F. (Jack) Callaway, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 79, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth, Neb.

John (Jack) was born Aug. 18, 1943 in Bassett, NE to Connie and Margaret (Bruns) Callaway.

After high school he worked for Nebraska Department of Roads, mostly the western part of the interstate, where he met and married Lynda Wright from Chappell, NE. They had two children, James and Melissa. While working for the state of Texas, they divorced.

In 1978 he married Alyce (Sue Foote) in Curtis, NE. They have one son, Travis.

Jack was truly a “Jack-of-All Trades”, he was a milk salesman, tire and parts salesman, mechanic, ranch hand, horse trader, self-taught saddle maker, he prided himself on doing the best possible job. He owned and operated Jack’s Boot and Shoe Repair then worked until retirement as a feed truck driver for Miles Feed Yard. Jack’s hobbies included love of guns, cars especially the older ones, visiting with friends, family reunions (grilling for them), his sharp wit and knowledge was appreciated by all.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Connie (Con); his mother, Margaret; and oldest brother, Lowell.

Survivors include, wife, Sue of Ainsworth; children, James (Monique) Callaway of Canada, Melissa (Callaway) Castor of New York and Travis (Jolene Thayer) Callaway of Winner, SD; five grandchildren; brother, Con (Bette) of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Jean Calkins of Louisiana, Joan Jackson of Colorado and Jody Denny of Wood, SD; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at The Connection in Ainsworth from 1- 4:00 p.m. Bring your memories and appetite. A luncheon will be served.

In lieu of flowers, cards or memorials to the family will suffice. A Private Inurnment will follow at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.