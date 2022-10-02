Gary Melville Elder, 69, of Carter, SD passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at the Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the St. John Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Witten, SD. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary.

Gary was born Jan. 25, 1953 to Jack and Gladys (Hansen) Elder. Gary grew up on the family farm near Carter working with his father and grandfather. He enjoyed showing beef calves in 4-H and also purple ribbons for his various baking abilities.

Gary attended the Red Hills elementary schools and then attended his freshman and sophomore years at the Witten High School. As a junior and senior he attended the Wood High School where he played football and helped as manager in other sports. After graduation he attended Mitchell Technical School where be become a welding technician.

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Mary Siegmund, in 1972. They settled on the Siegmund farm in Wood, SD where Gary farmed and ranched. In 1982 they moved back to Carter and continued to farm and raise their family of four very active boys.

Gary and Mary were married for 49 years and 11 months to the day.

Gary participated in many activities and hobbies in his lifetime. He was an avid hunter and also taught hunter safety classes to local youth. He served a term as the Wood Fire Chief and was an active member in the Knights of Columbus for many years.

He enjoyed ringing the bells during the Tootsie Roll drives, helping with the BB hoop contests, and going to the local and district meetings. He also attended may state conventions.

Gary become a talented wood carver and carved many canes, walking sticks, spoons, animals and novelty items which he often gave to family and friends.

His favorite activity was riding his Harley Davidson. He and Mary made many trips to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD as well as longer ventures to Texas, the west coast and many points in between.

Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents John Melville Elder and Elizabeth M. (Dougherty) Elder, Chauncey William Hansen and Alice (Adkins) Hansen and his father John (Jack) Charles Elder.

He is survived by his mother, Gladys L. (Hansen) Elder, his wife Mary (Siegmund) Elder, children Zachary Melville and Jennifer (Thomas) Elder, Jeremy Scott Elder, Abram Joseph and Randi (Spaid) Elder, Joshua James Elder and his grandchildren Ryler Joseph Elder and Emily Thomas, his sisters, Tammie M. Elder and Lori L. (Doug) Kartak as well as nieces, nephews and other family members.