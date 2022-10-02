Duane Edwin Redlinger, age 73, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior at home on Sept. 9, 2022, with his wife at his side.

His parents Edwin and Carol (Jerred) Redlinger preceded him in death.

Duane was born in Winner, SD on May 10, 1949. The family moved to Sioux City, IA when he was in grammar school, but he always cherished Winner and his roots there. Duane’s dad, Ed, was proprietor of the Redlinger Trucking Company and Ed’s sister, Effie Evans, owned a diner near the Sale Barn, which was a popular stop for buyers on sale days. Carol worked as a nurse at the local community hospital, a career which she pursued after moving to Iowa. Duane enjoyed returning to Winner during the summers, where he would work on his Uncle Calvin (Kelley) Jerred’s farm with numerous cousins. Those days, with plenty of hard work mixed with pranks and fun, helped shape him into the man he became. Duane was a 1967 graduate of Central High School (“The Castle on the Hill”) in Sioux City, attended Iowa State University and ultimately received his B.A. in Bible and Theology from Evangel University in Springfield, MO. While in Springfield, Duane met his future wife, Carol Mastrobuono of Ohio. They married on Aug. 21, 1971 and after graduation, moved to the Cleveland, Ohio area and put down roots. Duane served as assistant pastor and youth pastor at Calvary Assembly of God, Willoughby Hills, OH and specialized in mobilizing members to work together on church projects. During his tenure, he oversaw the building of a new sanctuary and worked as liaison between the general contractor and church members who volunteered their time to paint, clean up and perform numerous other tasks. Duane was a lifelong scholar, always learning, reading, and writing. A quiet, unassuming man, he served the Lord his entire life. He loved to sing and was a member of the church choir. He also worked with the Children’s Church ministry to assist with project planning, including building a float every summer for the local community parade. One memorable year, the float theme was “Noah’s Ark” with Duane riding along as Noah. Duane loved sports and enjoyed the church softball team where he usually was catcher or pitcher. He faithfully followed Cleveland’s professional sports and Ohio State football teams, and never tired of watching the games. Duane is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol of Chesterland, his sisters Marcia Blomberg of Hammond, LA, Janice Burlette (Kevin) of Picayune, MS and Rita Laviolette (Eddie) of Bay St. Louis, MS,

numerous Redlinger and Jerred aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Duane was laid to rest on Sept. 15 in Chesterland, OH. He will be remembered as a compassionate, patient, loving man who had a common sense approach to problems, sprinkled with a quirky sense of humor. His passing leaves a void that won’t be filled until the day we meet again in Glory.