Ronald Jerred, 74

Funeral service for Ronald Jerred were held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 6 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, Gillette, WY with Pastor Samara Jenkins officiating. Interment took place Friday, May 7 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Springview, NE.

Ronald Leroy ‘Ron’ Jerred was born in July 17, 1946 in Winner S.D. to Harold & Marie “Keever” Jerred and passed from natural causes. Ron moved from Colome, SD to the state of Oregon and then up to Kent, Wash. where he attended school.

At the young age of 14 Ron was burned in a garage fire, as he was painting the inside of the garage and the fumes ignited from a light switch. It took him about 6 months to recover in the hospital. In the middle of high school Ron then moved, with his family, back to Winner and attended Winner High School there for 3 months. He then moved to Springview, NE. where he met his childhood friend Ron Turnquest. Ron graduated from Springview, NE High School in 1964. Ron then attended Springfield Collage where he received a 2-year degree in automotive tech. Ron then went to work, like his father, in the construction business and traveled all over in the Midwest for many years. Ron then moved to Gillette, WY in 1999 where he worked in the Buckskin coal mine. Ron had finally settled in one spot, from work friends, senior citizen friends, church friends, Ron never met a stranger he didn’t know. Ron spent his last few years making knives and also loved working with leather making belts, holsters, and saddle bags.

Ron is preceded in death by parents Harold and Marie Jerred and siblings, Harold D. Jerred, Martha Freedman, Margret Watters, Lillian Taggert.

Ron is survived by three siblings, Clayton Jerred, Gillette, WY; Doris Cogdill, Clovis, NM; Dennis Jerred, North Platte, NE and many numerous nieces, and nephews along with many great nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorials be made in Ron’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com