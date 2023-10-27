Memorial services for Robert Dykeman, 82, were held Oct. 19 at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory. Burial was in the Colome Cemetery.

Robert (Bob) Allen Dykeman was born on July 5, 1941, in Winner, SD, to Earl and Mabel (Redies) Dykeman. He was the youngest of six siblings, the only one to be born in a hospital. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at the age of 82 years and 3 months, Robert was called home. He was living in Mesa, AZ, at the time of his passing. He lived most of his adult life in Huron, SD.

Bob was raised on a farm south of Colome, SD. He attended school in Colome, graduating in 1959. Bob was the quarterback for the Colome Cowboys, winning the state title his senior year. While in high school he participated in track, basketball and baseball.

Robert’s father Earl died when Robert was 17 years old. He and his mother remained on the family farm until he graduated high school. He then attended USD in Vermillion, SD, and Huron College in Huron, SD, studying business and participating in track at the collegiate level. Bob enlisted in the Army National Guard during this time. He was stationed in Ft Riley, Kansas, with friend Les Keever and later stationed in Ord, CA.

In 1963, Bob married Carol Cerny. To this union one child, Leslie Jo was born. The family lived in Huron, SD. After college he worked for Sherwin Williams, various insurance companies and later owned his own insurance company.

Bob was a member of the Huron Elks Club for over 30 years, a member of the Huron Country Club for many years, where he taught summer group golf lessons to many children. He was an avid golfer, winning many golf tournaments around the state with his golf buddies. He obtained a hole in one four times during his golf career. Bob enjoyed playing cribbage for hours. Some called him the Master, when it came to cribbage. He bowled in several bowling leagues for many years, having bowled two perfect 300 games. He loved to play cards and referred to himself as PG, professional gambler. Bob was a sports fanatic, enjoying any type of sports event. He was always joking around, smiling and talking about the team, who won the game. He was always up for a bet. He loved driving big blue to the casino to play Texas Hold-em for hours. Bob would call family daily the past few years to read their horoscope, visit about the stock market, the price of gold, the weather in their area and bet on which team he thought would win.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Leslie Smith (significant other Tom), of Shakopee, MN; five grandchildren, Benjamin Smith, Yankton, SD, Nicholas Smith, Pierre, SD, Nathan Smith, Burke, SD, Emily Vitek (Derek), Yankton, SD, Elly Daisy (Jerrod), Yankton, SD, whom he called the Rugrats; his great grandchildren, Charlee, Bailey, Bentley, Arleigh, Mya and Ameila, who called him picker grandpa.

He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Schlaht (Larry), Omaha, NE, brother Ray Dykeman (Pat), Sioux Falls, SD, sister-in-law Mary Ann Dykeman, Los Angeles, CA, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and Phyllis Deis, a special friend.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mabel & Earl Dykeman, sister and brother-in-law, Bernita & Sherwin “Nick” Carter, sister Betty Dykeman, brother Harold Dykeman and nephew Thomas Dykeman.

As he would say, Fifteen two, Fifteen four, and there ain’t no more. You can bet RAD is enjoying a round of golf, playing cribbage, playing cards and/or bowling in heaven.