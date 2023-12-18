James Dale Pahlke, 50

James Dale Pahlke was called home to be with his Lord on Dec. 5, 2023, from his home in Boynton Beach, Florida.

He was born May 12, 1973 in Winner, South Dakota to Dale and Linda Pahlke.

He lived the first nine years of his life in Winner, South Dakota where he started school. During that short time in grade school, he learned how to wrestle which he really enjoyed doing. He lost his very first match and the sadness on his face was so cute, he wanted to cry…but he didn’t, and after that match the determination of that young man was set for anything he wanted to accomplish.

In 1983, he moved with his family to Hebron, North Dakota. At age 12, he was already a young entrepreneur with a lawn-mowing business and a small weekly paper route that kept him very busy. Next came his fascination with car stereos. Jim even swapped a good one out of his dad’s vehicle to make a deal with a customer.

As an eighth grader he started playing sports, football and basketball. His biggest interest was in track which he excelled at. As a freshman junior varsity member, he ran a 3200 meter race in 12.40.55, setting a new record for Hebron junior varsity. He also competed in 1600 meter runs. He always put in many extra miles after practice which made him a good distance runner.

Following high school and up until the time of his death, he had a business of buying used cars, refurbishing them and then selling them. Jim had the ability to negotiate a good deal that would benefit him the most. Jim had the biggest heart, he will be deeply missed and loved forever.

He leaves to mourn his father, Dale Pahlke (Cindy) of Bismarck; his mother Linda Pahlke of Mandan; two sisters, Shelley Martin (Todd) of Pueblo, CO and Courtney Pahlke of Minneapolis, MN, and his brother, Jay Pahlke (Stacey Thomas, fiancé) of Bismarck. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Erney and Lorraine Pahlke, Rose and Richard Sullivan, and Edward Weihe; uncle William Weihe, and his aunt Mary Hoy.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at Legacy United Methodist Church, 4600 Durango Dr., Bismarck. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to share condolences with his family.