Harvey Naasz, 84, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Winner High School Armory. A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, at the Winner High School Armory from 6-7 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

The community of Winner and the athletic arena of South Dakota lost a wonderful man when Harvey F. Naasz passed away.

Jacob and Martha Naasz of Java, South Dakota welcomed Harvey Fred Naasz on March 24, 1939. He joined older brothers Harold and Howard, with younger brother, Harry, soon to follow. The family moved from Java to Mobridge where Harvey graduated from Mobridge High School in 1958 (where he was an all-state football player).

Harvey then attended and played football at the University of Nebraska in the fall of 1958. He transferred to the University of South Dakota where he played football (offensive guard) for three more seasons.

He coached 17 years in Winner, where he guided the Warriors to three state titles (1981,1987, and 1989) and one runner-up finish (1986). Naasz’s Warriors were unbeaten in 1980, 1981, and in 1987. He was a longtime teacher and athletic director at the Winner High School. He also coached at Gettysburg (two years), Custer (one year), and Gregory (four years).

Even during his retirement years, you could find Harvey coaching middle school football, opening the weightroom for any Winner School District student who wanted to better themselves, and taxiing kids from the elementary school to where they wanted to go (maybe a detour or two for a few driving lessons). In the late spring, summer and fall you could find Harvey riding on a Grossenburg Implement John Deere mower taking care of Warrior Field. It took him back to his youth in the hay field of Walworth County.

Harvey’s most important missions in life were being a husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa as witnessed by his wife of 61 years, Karen, and their children: Bart and Tricia Naasz, Brian and Sharon Naasz, and Brad and Lori Naasz. The sight of a grandchild and great-grandchild never failed to bring a smile to his face. Trey and Hannah Naasz (Ruby and Bennett), Trevor and Bailie Naasz, Trent Naasz, Jacob and Ellie Naasz (Conrad), Nathan and Lorrin Naasz (Jensyn), Samuel Naasz and fiancé Jenni, Isaac Naasz, Faith and Manasseh Vincent, and Leah Naasz and boyfriend, Brandon.

The family has requested that you dress casually, preferably in your favorite sporting team’s apparel. In lieu of flowers the family will be directing memorial funds to the Winner Warrior Athletic Department.