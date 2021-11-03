A’CAFELLAS TO PERFORM

The A’Cafellas Barbershop Chorus will perform its annual concert on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Dixon Town Hall in Gregory at 3 pm and at the Winner Community Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. The group has performed every year since 1997 with the exception of last year.

“It is exciting to be back on the stage after all these months of COVID keeping us apart”, says the group’s director Don Tuttle. “We have a very special quartet known as “Affinity” as our guest this year. Affinity is a female quartet from Spirit Lake, IA who performed in Winner 20 years ago in 2001. We are happy to have them return”.

Tickets are available from any of the 10 members of the group and are only $10 each for adults. Children under age 18 are free when accompanied by an adult. To make reservations call 842-1958 and tell how many people and whether you want the afternoon or evening show.

“We are so happy to perform many songs for our communities giving you an opportunity to enjoy some of our favorites”, added the director.