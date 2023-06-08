Ivan Ray Reagle, 76

Ivan Ray Reagle was born Feb 13,1947, in Valentine, NE to Arthur and Blanche (Howe) Reagle of rural Todd County and passed away peacefully in his home on May 27,2023.

Ivan graduated from Todd Co. High School in 1965 and took 1 year of college in North Platte, NE. After college he came back to the family farm/ranch and worked with his parents and brothers raising crops and cattle. There he spent the rest of his life doing what he loved. He was also willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed help with chores, working cattle or anything they needed done in time of need.

In 2007 he met his best friend Sheila and together they worked on the place. On July 18 ,2016 Ivan and Sheila were married in Winner, SD. Ivan had no children of his own and gained a wonderful family. Ivan cherished his new family and enjoyed spending time with them whether it was holidays, birthday parties, brandings, working cattle and many other activities. Ivan was also a great uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was especially fond of his nephew Emerson who came out and spent a lot of time with Ivan and Sheila.

Ivan didn’t have a lot of hobbies but loved Oliver tractors and he loved to visit! He could always find something to talk about with anyone. He didn’t know a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Sheila, her children Amber Kruger, Chuck (Kadie) Kruger, Robert (Megan Schlinz), step-grandchildren Aaron and Jayden Rahn, Lane and Makayla Shelbourn, Sadie Cadwallader, Cooper, Brynna and Easton Kruger, Brother Leonard (Bernadette) Reagle, sister-in-law Marie Reagle and sister-in-law Vicky Reagle. Nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Blanche Reagle, his brothers, JR and Everrett Reagle, and his nephews, Jason, Craig and Zachary Reagle

Funeral service for Ivan Reagle were held on Monday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Cherry County Fair Grounds in Valentine. The burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was entrusted with the service arrangements.