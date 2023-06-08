Donald Bolton, 93, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility in Winner, SD.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to memorial service.

Donald Wayne Bolton was born on June 5, 1929, in Racine, Wis., to Louis and Clover (Milton) Bolton. They resided in Wisconsin till moving to the Hamill area in 1932. In 1935 they moved to Winner where he attended and graduated from Winner in 1949.

He worked for Paul Peer from 1947 thru 1949 and proceded to work for Summit Construction in Presho, SD for a year and a half at which time he enlisted in the US Coast Guard. He was discharged in 1951. After 6 months of working at a Tree Farm in Boston he returned to Presho to work for Summit Construction until he moved to Lincoln, NE to attend the University of Nebraska to study in the biology field for one year where they did research on a variety of wheat that would have less rust.

He enjoyed working for the Lantz, Calhoon and Frantz farms before returning to construction work in the Presho area. There he met the love of his life, Phyllis M. Stulken. They married on April 10, 1960 in Wessington Springs, SD, to this union three children were born, Wayne Douglas, Deanne Jean and Kamala Kay.

They moved to Reliance, SD where he started work for Shanard Elevator as the Feed Mill Operator until 1966. He moved his family to Winner, SD to begin work at Deaver-Meyer Elevator, that was eventually purchased by Farmers Co-op until his retirement in 2001. With his love for the outdoors, he started Bolton Lawn Care and enjoyed mowing yards until 2021 when his health began to decline.

He was a lifetime member of the BPOE Lodge #2084 in Winner, SD and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #169 of Winner, SD. Many memories were made on trips with fellow lodge members across the United States, all whom he considered family.

Enjoying any outdoor activities, spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, Sunday boating trips on the river and wood working were his favorite past times.

Love and Blessed for having shared his life are his children, Wayne (Ann) Bolton, Deanne Bolton,

Kamala (Randy) Kittle. Grandchildren, Michael (April) Bolton, Christopher Bolton, Makayla (David) Poole, Kelli (Craig) Hoffer and Rylee (Destiny) Kittle. Great Grandchildren: Lorelai, Abbygail and Joshua, Scarlett, Liliana (Lily) and Travis. Also, a special daughter, Cathy Mayes.

In-Laws: Bertha Hines, Douglas Stulken, Karen (John) Maciejewski, Kevin (Alice) Stulken, Kenneth (Vickie) Stulken, Catherine (Earl) Siefken, Brian Stulken and John Stulken. Many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Clover, in-laws Fred and Fannie Stullken, His loving Wife-Phyllis M. His brother James Bolton and twin sisters Ruby and Rachel Bolton, Sister-In-Law Della Bolton. Brother-in Laws, Dean and Fred Stulken, Archerie Millard, Wesley Hines, and Lester Semmler, Sisters-In-Laws, Janeen, Donna, Cora Jean, Donna and Nephews, Steve Maciejewski, Perry Stulken, and Travis Millard.