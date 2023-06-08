The First Winner Summer Nights of 2023 will be June 9

Don’t forget to attend the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce first summer night of the season on Friday, June 9. It will held in the third block of Main Street from 6-9 p.m.

Frontier Motors Ford will be the sponsor.

Be sure to attend to find out who won the May burger battle. There were six businesses competing in the battle.

There will be bouncy houses, little farm, big slide, obstacle course, battle axe, kid train, face painting.

The band will be Uncle Roy and the Boys.

There will be vendors offering a variety of food options.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a beautiful evening.