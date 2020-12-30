Helen Bernice (Hansen) Kirsch, 88

Helen Bernice (Hansen) Kirsch passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, at Sturgis Monument Health Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born on April 24, 1932, to Chancey and Alice (Adkins) Hansen on the family farm in Carter, SD. She grew up with six sisters and three brothers. Helen attended rural school in Carter and graduated from Witten High School.

She was married to Gordon Kirsch for 35 years, to this union eight children were born. Helen’s family was her pride and joy. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and she enjoyed every moment with them.

Helen made her home in Sturgis the last 50 years after traveling and moving throughout the United States. Helen worked at Sparrows Bakery for many years. She delighted all of her customers with her warm smile and caring personality.

Helen cherished company at her home. She always had a cup of coffee ready for any family or friends that stopped by. Many shared conversation and laughter at her kitchen table. She loved late nights playing Yahtzee and Wahoo. On Sundays you would find her watching her beloved Kansas City Chiefs. She spent her past time visiting on the phone, listening to her scanner and staying in touch with Facebook. She never forgot a birthday. Her birthday calls and cards will forever be missed.

Helen was baptized in the Methodist Church and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Thankful for sharing her life are her children, Leslie (Al) of Sturgis; Billy (Brenda) of Pringle; and Kevin of Custer; son-in-law, Gary Budish of Park River, ND; her grandchildren, Derrick Budish, Trevor (Rachel) Papenfuss, Justin (Misty) Papenfuss, Lindsey (Brent) Taylor, Jamie Kirsch, Ryan (Sara) Kirsch, Travis (Alona) Kirsch, Kacee Kirsch, Christian (Kirsten) Kirsch and Katelyn Kirsch; great-grandchildren, Casey, Seth, Brook and Morgan Papenfuss, Kyle, Dane and Reed Papenfuss, Jozlyne, Payton and Madilyne Taylor, Kierra, Jet and Dominic Kirsch, Nellie Kirsch, Chevelle and Lucas Hudson; sisters, Ardith Francescoto, Golden CO, Adeline Vavra, Winner, SD, Gladys Elder, Carter, SD, and Margaret (John) Leetch of Rapid City, SD; and sister-in-laws, Virginia Hansen, Casper, WY, and Karen Hansen, Winner, SD; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; her infant son; her twin daughters at birth, Margret Ann, and Mary Ann; daughter, Shelly Budish; and son, Lionel (Doc) Kirsch; granddaughter, Shannon Kirsch; her siblings, Leonard Hansen, Audrey Clubb, Zina “Zike” Hansen, Lewis Hansen, and Mary Lou Bernard.

As so eloquently said by her great-granddaughter, Helen was the most selfless person in the world that gave her life to her family.

Memorial services were held Dec. 29, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

A memorial has been establishedCondolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.