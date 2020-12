Tripp County reported no new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. However, there are 50 active cases in the county.

The total who have recovered is 551.

Since COVID started there have been 529 confirmed cases in Tripp County with 10 deaths. There have been 63 hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide as of Monday, there were 301 new cases and 8,373 active.

There are currently 344 persons hospitalized.

The statewide deaths is at 1,381.