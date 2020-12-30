Glenna Moore, 80, of Murdo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

A private family service will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the United Methodist Church in Murdo with burial to follow at the Murdo Cemetery. The service can be viewed via live stream at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com at the top of Glenna’s obituary page.

Glenna Mae Riha was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Winner, SD, to Lillian (Horalek) Riha and George Riha. She graduated from Fairfax High School in 1958 and then graduated with a degree in elementary education from Southern State University in Springfield, SD, where she met Carl Moore. Glenna then taught school at Scalp Creek District near Gregory, SD.

She and Carl married on June 4, 1960, in Fairfax, SD. They moved to Sleepy Eye, MN, where Carl had a job as a draftsman with Lampert Lumber Yards. In 1961, Carl and Glenna moved to Presho, SD, where Carl worked for Hilton Building Center and they started their family. In 1966, they moved to Murdo, SD so Carl could manage the Hilton yard there. In 1972 Carl and Glenna purchased that business and renamed it Moore Building Center. Glenna raised their family and was the chief financial officer at the lumber yard.

Glenna took pride in her grandchildren and loved when they spent time at her house. She also enjoyed camping in the Black Hills with her family, many years of square dancing with Carl, and spending time with her Wednesday coffee group ladies. She made many quilts with her mother, Lillian and sister Jean.

She and Carl earned the South Dakota Retail Lumberman Association’s Lumberman of the year award in 2011. She was a member of the Book & Thimble club, the Frontier Twirlers Square Dance Club (even going on a European Tour) and spent many years volunteering at the grade school listening to kids read.

She is survived by her three sons: Rick and Valerie of Chamberlain, Dennis and Julie of Murdo, and Kevin and Joni of Murdo; grandchildren: Karlee and Michael Baumann, Carson and Amy Moore, Katelyn and Ryan Hemiller, Sara and Bill Wermers, and Lilli, Seiney and Harrison Moore; great-grandchild: Avery Baumann; sister Jean Gray; sisters-in-law, Lila Mae Christian and Wilma Ahlers, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Moore, infant daughter Pamela Jean, her parents George and Lillian Riha, Carl’s parents Lyle and Grace Moore, brothers-in-law, Wayne Moore, Jerry Ahlers, Harvey Christian and sister-in-laws Maxine Moore and Arlene Moore.