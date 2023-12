The calendar says it is December but the temperature outside on Dec. 6 felt more like a spring day.

The temperature in Winner on Dec. 6 was 68 degrees. This is a new record for this date. The previous record was 60 in 1963.

December 7 was on track to set a new record and possibly be warmer than last Wednesday.

The temperature on Thursday, Dec. 7 was 72 degrees which shattered the previous record for this date. The old record was 65 set in 1984.