Harry A. Jones, 90, of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the Neighborhoods at Brookview, Brookings, SD.

Funeral Services were set for 11 am, Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First Lutheran Church in Brookings. Graveside services were held at the Lutheran cemetery with military honors. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Brookings American Legion Post 74, the Brookings County Veteran’s Memorial, or First Lutheran Church of Brookings. Rude’s funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Harry Austin Jones was born June 19, 1932, to Austin Jones and Marie (Wilcox) Jones in Winner, SD, and baptized in the Winner Methodist church. At the age of 4, his father passed away and his grandmother’s house became home until he left for college in 1950.

He began his education at West Banner Country School with his mother as his teacher. Two years later they moved to another county school in Mission, SD. He graduated in 1950 with a membership in the National Honors Society. He attended college at SDSU in Brookings, SD and was a member of the Alpha Zeta honorary agriculture fraternity.

At the end of his third year of college, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, and returned after two years, returning to SDSU and graduating in 1956.

During this time, he met the love of his life, Helen Beug. They were married after a year and spent three years farming with his uncle in Winner, SD. In 1960, they moved to Brookings, SD where they joined his father-in-law in the hardware business. Harry and Helen operated the Coast to Coast hardware store, and over the years added the Gift Gallery and Kitchen and Bath stores to the operation, receiving national recognition for store design. Harry and Helen retired in 1999 after 40 years in business. After retirement, they enjoyed raising and showing Carin Terrier dogs with several of their dogs receiving championships and grand championships.

Harry was blessed by and survived by his wife, Helen, his three children Lorna Jones Crawford of Golden, CO, Barb (Marty) Birkholt of Elkorn, NE, and Dave (Stacy) Jones of Brandon, SD – Six grandchildren: Rachel Holland, Deidre Lang, Chloe and Sophie Birkholt and Colby and Karlee Jones as well as five great grandchildren.

Harry was a member of the Brookings Chamber of Commerce, Brookings American Legion post 74, South Dakota Retailers Association, and the Rotary Club of Brookings.

After a visit to the Arizona memorial in Pearl Harbor, Harry was inspired to have a memorial in Brookings. After 10 years of effort, the Brookings County veterans memorial was completed and can be seen on the west edge of Brookings.

He was preceded in death by his parents Austin and Marie Jones, his grandparents, and several Aunts/Uncles.

