Sharon Marie (Teeslink) Foxley, 74

Sharon Marie Foxley, wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother, 74, of Platte, SD said goodbye to her beloved family and passed peacefully to her Savior on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte. A Private Family Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery.

Sharon Marie (Teeslink) Foxley was born on Dec. 1, 1947 to Emil and Esther (Jurczewsky) Teeslink in Platte, SD. She was the fifth of 13 children, this taught her to share and she was really good at it. She graduated from Platte High School in 1966.

Sharon was united in marriage to Randy Foxley on Aug. 31, 1966 in Platte, SD. To this union: three children were born, Jodi, Joel and Steve.

Before establishing their home north of Platte, they had to scoop oats from the living room floor. She turned the abandoned house into a home for her family.

Although Sharon didn’t have farming experience prior to her marriage, she taught herself and her family good husbandry practices. She was an avid reader and always had articles and pictures cut out to share.

Sharon took pride in making her home a joyful place for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her most precious memories included family visits, reunions, extended visits from her grandchildren and the frequent visits from her great grandchildren. Her home cooked meals were enjoyed by all. Regardless of what she made, it was probably the best you’d ever tasted. She took the time to make sure it looked as good as it tasted. Presentation was just as important! There was nothing better than being surprised with Sharon’s special gifts or food drop-offs.

Sharon had an unwavering love and loyalty to her entire family. She was especially protective and watchful of the little ones.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, Randy Foxley; daughter, Jodi Payer and her husband, Mark of Yankton, SD, sons: Joel Foxley and his wife, Jodene of Platte, SD and Steve Foxley and his wife, Jeana of Platte, SD. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Blake and Mica Foxley (Mychael and Willa), Maggie Foxley and fiancé, Tyson Dyk (Paxton and Owen), Katie and Hunter Johnson (Blakely, Logan and Louie), Jordan Payer, Payton and Gabi Foxley, Justin Payer, Caden, Joey, Jimmy, Cambree and Caylee Foxley. Her sisters: Margaret (John) Johnson, Charlene DeGroot, Darlene Koopal, Deb (Dave) Fink, Shelley (Doug) Meyerink; and her brother, Don (Kathy) Teeslink. Her sister-in-law, Pat Teeslink; brothers-in-law: Jack Pranger and Tom Gott; sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Ryan; and nieces and nephews.

Loved ones who preceded her in death include: her father and mother, Emil and Esther Teeslink; her brothers: Dick and Robert Teeslink; her sisters: Beverly Demmon, Donna Pranger, Carol Lucas and Judy Gott; brother-in-law, Bob Demmon; and her father and mother-in-law, Curly and Blanche Foxley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon’s memory may be directed to: Platte Development Corporation, Garden of Remembrance, PO Box 283, Platte, SD 57369. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.