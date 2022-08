The fall season of Girls on the Run will start Sept. 7 and runs through Nov. 14.

The group meets Monday and Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m.

Girls On the run registration opens Aug. 24. Go to www.embe.org/gotr.

Coaches for the season are Lindsey Foster, Emily Tideman, Monica Metzger, Jessica Soja and Kallie Farley.