Ranch bronc, bull riding set

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a ranch bronc & bull riding on Sept. 3 at the Tripp County rodeo grounds.

The Calcutta will start at 7 p.m. and rodeo action will start at 7:30 p.m.

The stock contractor is Sutton Rodeo.

The announcer will be Jared Salgler and the clown will be Allan Dessel.

An added feature will be a calf scramble for kids ages 8-15.

Riders are to call 605-381-4251.

There will be an added purse of $2,500 in the ranch bronc ride and $2,500 in bull riding.

This event is all part of the Labor Day celebration in Winner.