Cross country team opens season Friday

The Winner Area cross country team will open the season at the Winner Invitational on Aug. 26. The meet will be held at the Winner Country Club.

The returning lettermen for the boys are Joseph Laprath, Chaz Blotzky, Hayden McMurtrey

The only letterwinner for the girls is Melanie Brozik.

Making up the boys team will be Joseph Laprath, Hayden McMurtrey, Chaz Blotsky, Donny De’Sersa, Matthew Calhoon and Taitin Ringing Shield.

The two Colome runners on the team are Laprath and Ringing Shield.

Brozik is the lone varsity runner for the girls. Middle school runners include Avery Manke and Cameron Olson.

The runners who graduated are Sidda Schuyler, Kade Watson and Kylar Meek.

The boys team qualified for state last year and coach Jayd Schuyler says they will be competitive again this year. “I look for a competitive boys team. Our goal is to win the regional and qualify for state,” said Schuyler.

The coach said Brozik’s goal is to qualify for state on her own.

The team has been holding practice twice a day running in the morning and late afternoon.

Assistant coach is Reagan Nielsen.

The cross country schedule includes:

Aug. 26—Winner Invitational

Aug. 30—at McCook Central

Sept. 6—at Scotland

Sept. 15—at Chamberlain (Big Dakota meet)

Sept. 17—at Lyman

Sept. 24—at Platte-Geddes

Sept. 27—at Todd County

Sept. 29—at Burke

Oct. 3—at MVP

Oct. 13—Regional in Chamberlain

Oct. 22—State at Huron