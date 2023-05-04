Gerald “Jerry” Lee Mundlein, 77

Funeral services for Gerald Lee “Jerry” Mundlein, 77, of Kennebec, SD were held 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Presho, SD with burial in the Kennebec Cemetery at Kennebec, SD.

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Mundlein fought leukemia to a draw on April 27, 2023 after just recently turning 77. Since it was a tie Dad bowed out gracefully so he could spend time with his son Mark and other family in heaven.

Jerry was born April 23, 1946 to John and Bertha (Roth) Mundlein. Jerry and his twin brother Tom were born in Pierre, SD. Jerry went to country school at Rose Center until 8th grade, and then attended high school in Kennebec. Jerry’s father John passed away just after Jerry was done with high school. Jerry & Tom set to running the family farm thereafter. In the beginning they raised hogs, cattle, and crops. Dad hated the hogs, but found them hard to quit. After a couple of attempts of buying hogs (and then remembering they did not like raising them) they finally quit the bad habit. Then only had beef and crops for the next 20 or so years, and eventually just farmed. In his late twenties Jerry went custom harvesting as far away as Topeka, Kan., while Tom minded the farm.

Jerry married Carmen Tadewald in 1969 and had three children, Penni, Dan and Mark. Jerry was a bagger of coyotes or anything else with four or two legs. He was also an avid pheasant hunter and often guided others getting their limits. Jerry was responsible for getting more than one person in touch with their faith while they were hunting in a car for coyotes. Guns hanging out the windows taking draws sideways at a run. Dad was crafty, often commenting on better ways to do something, or inventions that should be made. He made many inventions often improving his equipment. Snowmobiling, shop work and feeding pheasants were other loves of his life. He had friends and family far and wide and enjoyed visiting them during the winter months.

He is survived by daughter Penni (Travis) Almond, Pierre, SD and son Dan (Kate) Mundlein, Rifle, CO, granddaughter Bailey (Jade) Konst, Wasilla, AK, grandsons Maxwell and Archer, brother Tom (Shirley) and children Debbie, Laura & Val, Sister-in-Law Betty and children Sharlene, Sandy and John and special friend Kathy Caslin.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son Mark, father John, mother Bertha and brother George.