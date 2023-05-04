Judy Ann Eldridge, 66

Judy Eldridge-Tomes died in her home that she shared with her son Zak, his wife Kelly and her son Jon by her side on April 26, 2023. She was 66.

Judy Ann Eldridge was born Dec. 24, 1956, in Winner, SD to Byron and Viola (Holthus) Eldridge.

She attended school in both Hamill and Winner, SD. She graduated from Winner High School in 1975. Following high school, she attended NAU in Rapid City, Sd and graduated with an associate degree in business administration.

Judy married a member of the United States Air Force who gave her the opportunity of a lifetime to travel and live abroad when he was stationed at Lakenheath RAFB in England where she gave birth to her first son Zak in 1984 and then she traveled and lived at Edwards AFB in Italy where she gave birth to her second son Jon in 1986. She then came back to the states in 1988 and lived at Offutt AFB in Omaha, NE.

Judy moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1991 and purchased the home where she raised Zak and Jon. Judy was a bookkeeper for the Sioux Empire Fair from 1995 to 2001. She worked in sales for the Argus Leader from 2001 to 2006 and then was with the South Dakota Railroad as a dispatcher until 2012 when the company dissolved. She then retired due to a disability she acquired.

The one thing Judy loved the most to do was gardening. She would spend hours and hours outside tending to the flowers, rose bushes, and lilac bushes she planted. She was also a fanatic about collecting frog memorabilia. There was not one space in the house including the bathroom that didn’t have some type of knick knack, ornament, or towel that was frog related. When she wasn’t gardening or finding more frog memorabilia to bring home, she would watch British murder mysteries on TV and would spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Judy was also blessed with having her granddaughter Leah, her fiancé Julyus, and her two great grandchildren Juleah and Jakob to live with her at one point.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Zak Tomes (Kelly), Sioux Falls, SD, Jon Tomes, Sioux Falls, adopted daughter and friend Jeanette Gaul, Sioux Falls, SD, granddaughter Michelle Moore (Nick Casstevens), great grandsons Jesse and Chevelle and great granddaughter Mireya, Brookings, SD, grandson Michael Moore (Kylie Minske), Sioux Falls, SD, granddaughter Leah Harty (Julyus James) great granddaughter Juleah and great grandson Jakob, Sioux Falls, SD, her brother Bruce Eldridge (Susan), Chamberlain, SD sister Diana Swanson (Emiel), Pukwana, SD, nephew Nathan Swanson, Pukwana, SD, nieces Heidi Elliott (Steve), Herman, NE, Heather Swanson (Josh), great nephew Clayton Swanson and great niece Samantha Walker, Freeman, SD.

She was preceded in death by her parents Byron and Viola (Holthus) Eldridge.

Memorials made be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministries, 327 S Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

A Celebration of Life will be held 11am Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Hamill Community Hall 34202 B Street, Hamill, SD 57534 with burial of her urn at the Hamill Cemetery with a reception to follow back at Hamill Community Hall. For online obituary and guest register go to the website at www.millerfh.com.