Gretchen Wollin, 96

Gretchen Wollin, age 96 of Litchfield, MN, formerly of Winner, SD passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023.

Gretchen, one of 13 children of Ingvald and Dina Iverson, was born in Bernadotte, MN on Jan 18, 1927.

She married Edwin Wollin, Jr. in New Ulm on Oct 5, 1949. They moved to and lived in Winner until Ed’s passing on June 17, 1989. After a more than 35-year career at J.C. Penny’s there, Gretchen retired and returned to Minnesota to live with her brother Morris in Litchfield until his passing on Feb 24, 2018. She remained in Litchfield until shortly before her passing.

She was preceded in death by all of her siblings.

Interment May 11, 2023, 4pm at Winner City Cemetery.