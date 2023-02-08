Gary James Doty, 75, of Vermillion, SD passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Gary was born on April 3, 1947 to James and Stella (Steffen) Doty in Winner, SD. After receiving his GED, he joined the South Dakota Army National Guard as a Combat Medic.

Gary married Alice (Thaler) Doty on May 29, 1968 in Bonesteel, SD; they have celebrated 54 years of marriage. Together, Alice and Gary had four children. Throughout the years, Gary worked several jobs as a mechanic and had a love for horses. Gary also enjoyed fishing, hunting, music and playing his guitars, and wood crafting, which he loved sharing with his friends and family.

Gary is survived by his wife Alice of Vermillion, children Aaron Doty of Vermillion, Tammy (Troy) Dufek of Colome, Danny (Penny) Doty of Irene, and Mark (Chris) Doty of Vermillion, sister Arlene (Stephen) Rezac of Sioux Falls, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents James and Stella Doty, father and mother-in-law Adolph and Jean Thaler, and daughter-in-law Barbara Doty.

Celebration of Life was held Feb. 3 from 5 pm-7 pm with a prayer service at 6 pm at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion, SD. Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.