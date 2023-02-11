Ferman “Bud” Charles Harter, Sr., 89, of Colome, SD was surrounded by his sons and afar by his daughter and family in prayer, when he passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner, SD.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory, SD. Arrangements are in care of the Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

The family invites everyone to a celebration in honor of Bud’s life with a luncheon at the Winner American Legion Hall immediately following services. After the luncheon, Bud will be laid to rest with military funeral honors at the Colome City Cemetery in Colome, SD. Attendance for his burial will be reserved for family, due to snow conditions on the cemetery grounds.

Ferman “Bud” Charles Harter, Sr. was born Jan. 3, 1934, in Dallas, SD to Glen and Laura Josephine (Cramlett) Harter. He attended rural school through eighth grade. Near age 11, he went to work to help support his mother and siblings after losing his father. He worked as a farm hand on several farmsteads. At age 18, he enlisted in the Army. He served from 1952 through 1956 and was honorably discharged. He was a Korean War Veteran and was known to have been on ski patrol on the Ohara Mountain in Sendai, Japan after leaving Otaru, Japan. He was also stationed on Hokkaido Island in Japan as a squad leader and Sergeant of the Co. F. 5th Cav APO 201. Among his military honors were the Army Marksmanship Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Korean War Service Medal.

After returning from the military, Bud worked agriculture jobs. In 1958, at the age of 24, Ferman married Leonora Jorgensen. They made their first home on a farm northwest of Dallas, SD. They settled on a farm south and west of Colome, SD during their marriage of 28 years. Born to this union were three sons and one daughter, Ferman Harter, Jr. of Colome, SD; Diane “Sis” Simunek of Hot Springs, SD and Tallahassee, FL; John Harter of Winner, SD; and Casey Harter of Colome, SD.

Bud farmed and ranched and was employed at Winner Welding & Machine Shop, Grossenburg Implement, and Edwards Oil Company, all of Winner, SD. In addition, he was a self-employed truck driver before going to work for Carlson Construction and Tripp County Highway Department. Bud retired to the town of Colome sometime after the family farmhouse burned down. He continued to help at the ranch with his son, John, while working part-time at Frank Day’s Bar in Dallas, SD into his mid-80s. Bud insisted on surviving on his own until age 88. He moved to long-term care at Winner Regional Health August of 2022. His caregivers stated his smile was contagious.

Those who knew Bud may have known his independent spirit, brief visits, obsession for auctions, and desire to read and drive the countryside. He had a knack for remembering history and pride for our country, which was notable in his recounted stories. He had been a long-time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4674 of Winner, SD. He had been a member of the American Legion Post 71, Hot Springs, SD and was a member of the American Legion Post 146, Colome, SD for 47 continuous years. In 1991, he served as Commander of the Colome American Legion. An important legacy to Bud was family, especially his siblings and continuing a family legacy through his children and grandchildren. He was known to offer a lending hand to family, friends, and strangers throughout his lifetime.

Ferman “Bud” is survived by his sister Dorothey “Sinny” Rutherford of Beaverton, Oregon; his children, Ferman (Sally) Harter, Jr.; Diane “Sis” (Kelly) Simunek; John (Tammy) Harter; and Casey (Bobbi) Harter; ten grandchildren, Summer Simunek (Eli Hubbard); Toby (Blakely) Harter; Rebecca (Josh) Curtis; Zachary Harter (Alissa Kuyper); Autumn (Ethan) Simunek Conrad; Reed Harter (Mikayla Heirigs); and Jordyn, Tila, Kirya, and Carsyn Harter; and eight great-grandchildren, Lilly, Levi, Scarlet, Corbin, Henry, and Logan Hubbard, Lenora Conrad; and Zachary and Alissa’s baby girl-to-be.

Ferman “Bud” was preceded in death by his parents, Glen Harter and Laura Josephine Noelle; stepfather Arthur Noelle; brothers, John Henry “Johnny” Harter and Patrick Harter; and sisters, Frances Jorgensen, Bessie Jean (Calvin) Smith, and JoAnn (Bob) Ahlman; and the mother of his children, Leonora Jorgensen Harter, as well as many relatives, military buddies, friends, and his dogs.