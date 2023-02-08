John Bailey Jones, 95

John Bailey Jones was born March 30, 1927, in Mitchell, SD, to John B. and Grace (Bailey) Jones. Eldest child of a Lyman County homesteader, John grew up in Presho with his sister Margaret Jones Konik and his brother Kenneth Jones.

John enlisted in the US Navy in 1945, taking a bus to boot camp immediately upon graduating from Presho High School that year. John saw service in the naval occupation forces in Japan, as the war ended while he was enroute on a ship. While there, he received a Pacific Fleet Appointment to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. After attending the Naval Academy Prep School for only one semester, he concluded that his future was in South Dakota, not in service as a naval officer. Following his honorable discharge, John enrolled in the University of South Dakota (go Yotes!), Vermillion, where he obtained a degree in Business Administration in 1951 and a Law degree in 1953.

While attending college, John met a lovely young nursing student from Yankton, Rosemary Wermers, whom he married in 1950. Between 1951 and 1958, the young couple were blessed with six children.

After graduating from Law School, John established a solo law firm in his hometown of Presho. That same summer, he was appointed county judge of Lyman County and his lifetime of public service began. In 1956, the voters elected him to a two-year term in the SD House of Representatives, electing him again in 1958. John continued to practice law until he was appointed to the South Dakota Circuit Court in 1967 by Governor Nils Boe. He presided as a state judge, with his office in Kennebec, SD, until 1981, when President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the federal judiciary as a United States District Court Judge for South Dakota, assigned to the Sioux Falls federal court. John took senior status in 1995, reducing the amount of time he spent on the bench. In 2002, the South Dakota Trial Lawyers association presented Judge Jones with the Fred J. Nichol Award for Outstanding Jurist. Judge Jones was respected as an intelligent, humble, patient, quiet, gentle man who treated everyone fairly and courteously. Attorneys and other court personnel considered him to be a firm but fair judge, and an excellent mentor.

John held many leadership roles on judicial committees and commissions, as well as state and local Bar Associations. including State Bar Commissioner from 1965-1968. Some of John’s service memberships include the Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Lions Club, Presho Methodist Church, Lambda Chi Alpha social fraternity and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. He also served as a Boys State Counselor and president and vice president of the South Dakota Boys State Corporation. Even after moving from Presho, he frequently returned to assist in the maintenance of the Presho Cemetery, continuing past his eightieth birthday.

Family ranked highest among John’s priorities as he and Rosemary lovingly raised their six children: John Jr. (Shirlene), Bill (Ruth), Mary Lou (Don) Schuh, Dave (Gerry), Judy (Brian) Bauman, and Robert. The young family spent many memorable summers camping together throughout the country and even ran their own campground, giving the children summer jobs and responsibilities. He adored his sixteen grandchildren: Becca (Jeremy) Risty, Matt (Libby) Jones, Liz Jones, Debbi (Bobby Kooiman) Jones, Eric Jones, Chris Jones, Jim (Janeen) Schuh, John (Mary) Schuh, Jeremiah Jones, Nathaniel Jones, Rachel Jones, Scott Bauman, Brett (Jessica) Bauman, Hillary (Robbie) Morgan, TJ Jones, and Juli Jones and his twelve great-grandchildren Anna, Thomas, Emeline, Grace, Luke, Nick, Andrew, Michael, Anne, Emily, Peter, and Thomas. In a scheme to keep their children and grandchildren close, he and Rosemary organized many week-long family reunions throughout the country, once taking the whole crew on a Caribbean Cruise. The grandchildren remember him as “a joyful, calm presence in our lives. He loved dancing at weddings, being with his family, watching the news before falling asleep in his armchair, and saying “yep yep yep yep” in conversation. He spoiled us grandkids with orange pop, pizza, and his stash of M&Ms.” John never missed a family graduation or wedding. He was best friends with his brother Ken Jones (Kay James) of Yankton, with whom he enjoyed many fishing trips and lively political discussions. He also enjoyed a close friendship with fellow Presho attorney Frank Brost and wife Martha.

John’s loving wife Rosemary passed away in 2004 after fifty-four years of marriage. For the past several years, he was blessed with special friend and traveling companion Pauline Buckstead. John enjoyed life fully, whether golfing, gardening, baseball (Twins and Canaries), traveling, fishing, or frequenting local restaurants. During his last few years, he lost a lot of his memories but never, till his dying day, did he lose the essence of himself – he was ever kind, considerate, patient, and polite. The family is extremely grateful to the staff at the Inn on Westport, where John lived the last four years, for caring for him with dignity, respect, and compassion and for helping him through the last few days prior to his passing on Jan. 30, 2023.

John was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary, parents John B. and Grace Jones, sister Margaret Konik, and grandson Scott Bauman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sioux Rise Lions Club, Feeding South Dakota, the Presho Cemetery Fund, or a charity of your choice.

There was a visitation at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 5 with family present. The funeral service was at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on Monday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 am. Interment was at the Presho Cemetery later that day.