Prairie Christmas show set for Nov. 26

A live stage show, “A Prairie Christmas” will be presented on Nov. 26 at the Winner Community Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this show which will follow the Parade of Lights.

Longtime broadcaster and America’s storyteller Jeff Gould adapts his nationally syndicated A Prairie Christmas radio program to the stage.

The stage show is a fun and heartfelt sleigh ride packed with hilarious stories, poignant memories and nostalgic moments that promise to make this the highlight of the season and a guaranteed way to get into the spirit of Christmas. There will be live music along with Gould telling Christmas stories.

Originally from the Twin Cities, Gould is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and Brown Institute. He enjoys fixing up his 130 year old house, woodworking, reading and spending time with his wife, Libby, and their four grown daughters.

Tickets for the concert can be obtained at the Winner Chamber office.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

In addition to the concert, there is a lot going on in Winner on Nov. 26. The parade of lights will have a new start time and a new route.

The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on 7th St and will go down 7th to Main Street and go all the way down Main Street to the fire hall.

The Chamber reminds persons it is time to get a float ready for the Parade of Lights.

Persons can call the Chamber to enter a float.

Also on Nov. 26 persons can come and see Santa from 1-3 p.m. at 3rd and Main St.

Moon Lake Ranch Reindeer will be at 3rd and Main St from 1-4 p.m.

There will be a s’mores pit at 3rd and Main from 2-4 p.m.

Lots of fun things going on in Winner on Nov. 26.