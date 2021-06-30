Farmers union day camp

Submitted Photo

Participants in a Farmers Union camp included Keegan Feyereisen, Kord Littau, Isabella Bigelow, Kenzie Olson, Emily Connot, Tenlie Rohde, Chord Blotsky, Olivia Bigelow, Braxton Mashek, Kayleigh Olson, Tuvan Klein, Justis Connot, Justin DeNoyer, Chase Blotsky, Brooklynn Olson, Dashia Clark, Madison Thieman and Meadow Thieman.

Tripp County Farmers Union hosted “Cooperation: Celebrate the Connections” day camp in Colome on June 21.

Youth spent the morning focused on learning more about the history of Farmers Union and cooperatives through fun and engaging activities building strong communication and team building skills. Soil health and composition was the lesson for the year before making a fun tic tac toe game to take home.

Skatetown hosted the event and there was skating which is always a fun time and great way to spend time with friends.

Campers received a T-shirt and a ticket to send in for the SD State Fair.

Chaz Blotsky helped with the camp, Retta Mansheim and Audrey Keierleber coordinated the camp, and CHS and Farmers Union Insurance supplied T-shirts