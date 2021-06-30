Kristina Schaefer, David Bangasser, David Nelson and Steve Bumann Elected as SDBA 2021-2022 Officers

Submitted Photo

David Nelson, President/ CEO, First Fidelity Bank in Burke, elected Vice Chair for its 2021-2022 Board of Directors

PIERRE, S.D.– The South Dakota Bankers Association (SDBA), the professional and trade association for South Dakota’s financial services industry, elected officers for its 2021-2022 Board of Directors. The SDBA is honored to have the following individuals serve as officers:

• Chair: Kristina Schaefer, General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer, First Bank & Trust, Sioux Falls

• Chair-Elect: David Bangasser, Southern Region President, Dacotah Bank, Sioux Falls

• Vice Chair: David Nelson, President/CEO, First Fidelity Bank, Burke

• Immediate Past Chair: Steve Bumann, CFO, BankWest, Inc., Pierre

The official election took place at the SDBA’s Annual Business Meeting held on June 15 in Rapid City. The term for the new officers is effective now through next year’s Annual Business Meeting.

Vice Chair David Nelson:

David Nelson is president and CEO of First Fidelity Bank in Burke. Before joining the bank in 1995, he worked as an investment representative for American Express. Nelson has a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of business administration from the University of South Dakota and attended the Graduate School of Banking in Wisconsin. He has Series 7, 63 and 65 national securities licenses.

Nelson is a member of the Burke Business Promotion Corporation and the Platte Area Foundation Board. He is past president of the Platte Development Corporation and previously served on the Platte Chamber of Commerce Board, St. Peter’s Catholic Church Council and the Platte Black Panther Booster Club Board. Nelson is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Nelson and his wife, Bernadette, have been married for 42 years. They have three grown daughters and seven grandchildren.