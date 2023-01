Submitted photo

These are the participants in the Winner Elks Hoop Shoot held on Jan. 14. The event was held at the Winner auxiliary gym. There were 14 winners in various age divisions.

The girls winners are:

Ages 8-9—Roslyn Konechne, 1st

Ages 10-11—Kenli Pollard, 1st; Taylee Gant, 2nd and Allie Tideman, 3rd

Ages 12-13—Katie Pederson, 1st

Boys winners include:

Ages 8-9—Lincoln Zeigler, 1st; Dawson Peppel, 2nd and Liam Grossenburg, 3rd

Ages 10-11—Haydon Grossenburg, 1st; Kyzn Bartels, 2nd and Carter Peppel, 3rd

Ages 12-13—Levi Heenan, 1st; Langston Dutt, 2nd and Riley Peppel, 3rd