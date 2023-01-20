Steinke named employee of the year

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Debbie Steinke, left, secretary for the Tripp County 4-H office, was named the employee of the year at the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce banquet. Making the presentation is Laura Kahler, former Tripp County 4-H Advisor

Deb Steinke has a passion for helping the 4-H program in Tripp County. She is very involved as the secretary of the 4-H office in Winner. The office is located in the Tripp County Courthouse.

Deb welcomes everyone who walks into the office with a smiling face and friendly greeting.

Steinke was honored Jan. 12 as the employee of the year presented by the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Long time 4-H advisor Laura Kahler, who is now retired from this position, made the presentation.

Kahler said many people in Tripp County have been impacted by Steinke’s work.

Her greatest passion is helping the 4-H program be successful for the youth to grow whether it is public speaking, riding horses, fashion revue or more.

4-H recognition night is always special with Steinke adding extra touches such as photos on the envelopes of special event award winners.

This year has been an especially demanding year. A year ago when Laura resigned the expectation of having a new advisor in place by May never happened.

“While others in her shoes may have decided it was time to retire, she has responded the only way she know how—working harder and staying focused on her goal of maintaining a successful program for the kids in the area, requiring more than her job description of secretary,” said Kahler at the presentation.

Until December, Steinke has worked alone in the office and continued to assure that key aspects of 4-H continued flawlessly.