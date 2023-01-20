Marriage retreat set for Feb. 10-11

A marriage retreat weekend will be held in Winner Feb. 10-11 at the Holiday Inn Express.

The event is limited to 60 couples and the deadline to register for a chance at a free drawing is Jan. 27. To register on line, persons can go to wma-winner area churches.com

The Winner Ministerial Association has paid for this event and there will be a free will donation.

On Feb. 10 the retreat will run from 6-9 p.m. with a meal and on Saturday it will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plans are being made to provide child care. Roger and Brenda Daum of Restoration Ministries will present the program.