Easter Church Services

Winner area churches will be celebrating Holy Week and Easter Sunday services.

Winner United Methodist Church

Rev. John Price

April 1–Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.

April 2—Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

April 4—Easter service at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Calvary Chapel

Rev. Keith Moody

April 2—Good Friday service with communion at 7 p.m.

April 4—Easter brunch at 9:15 a.m. followed by special Easter service

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church

Fr. Kevin Achbach

April 1—Holy Thursday of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

April 2—Good Friday of the passion of the Lord, 7 p.m.

April 3—Easter vigil, 9 p.m.

April 4—Easter Sunday, Resurrection of the Lord, 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

St. Isidore Catholic Church of Colome

Fr. Kevin Achbach

April 2—Good Friday, 5 p.m.

April 4—Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

Colome United Methodist Church

Rev. Ron Snethen

April 1—Holy Thursday, 6 p.m.

April 2—Good Friday, noon

April 4—Easter service, 9 a.m.

Church of the Nazarene

Rev. Ron Snethen

April 4—Easter service at 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Winner

Rev. Justin Wheadon

April 2—Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

April 4—Easter service, 10 a.m.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

Pastor Don Windspurger

April 2—Good Friday service, 6 p.m.

April 4—Easter service at 9 a.m. with Easter breakfast from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Zion Lutheran of Colome

Pastor Don Windspurger

April 2—Good Friday, 7:30 p.m.

April 4—Easter service, 10:30 a.m.

First Christian Church

Pastor Maurice Gustafson

April 4—Easter Service at 9 a.m.

Carter Gospel Fellowship

Pastor Tyler Greathouse

April 2—Good Friday service, 7:30 p.m.

April 4—Easter service, 11 a.m.

Ideal Presbyterian Church

April 4—Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast, all are welcome

Christ Lutheran Church

Pastor Wade Harr

April 2—Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

April 4—Easter service with communion, 8:30 a.m.

Zion Lutheran of Hamill

Pastor Wade Harr

April 1—Holy Thursday service at 8 p.m.

April 4—Easter service with communion at 10 a.m.

Winner Orthodox Presbyterian Church

Pastor Nick Barnes

April 2—Good Friday service, 7 p.m.

April 4—Easter service, 9:30 a.m.

Hamill Orthodox Presbyterian Church

Pastor Nick Barnes

April 4—Easter service at 11 a.m.

Winner Assembly of God

Pastor David Jahn

April 2—Good Friday service at 7 p.m.

April 4—Easter service at 10:30 a.m.