Easter Church Services

Winner area churches will be celebrating Holy Week and Easter Sunday services.
Winner United Methodist Church
Rev. John Price
April 1–Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m.
April 2—Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
April 4—Easter service at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Calvary Chapel
Rev. Keith Moody
April 2—Good Friday service with communion at 7 p.m.
April 4—Easter brunch at 9:15 a.m. followed by special Easter service
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Fr. Kevin Achbach
April 1—Holy Thursday of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.
April 2—Good Friday of the passion of the Lord, 7 p.m.
April 3—Easter vigil, 9 p.m.
April 4—Easter Sunday, Resurrection of the Lord, 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church of Colome
Fr. Kevin Achbach
April 2—Good Friday, 5 p.m.
April 4—Easter Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
Colome United Methodist Church
Rev. Ron Snethen
April 1—Holy Thursday, 6 p.m.
April 2—Good Friday, noon
April 4—Easter service, 9 a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
Rev. Ron Snethen
April 4—Easter service at 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church of Winner
Rev. Justin Wheadon
April 2—Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
April 4—Easter service, 10 a.m.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Pastor Don Windspurger
April 2—Good Friday service, 6 p.m.
April 4—Easter service at 9 a.m. with Easter breakfast from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.
Zion Lutheran of Colome
Pastor Don Windspurger
April 2—Good Friday, 7:30 p.m.
April 4—Easter service, 10:30 a.m.
First Christian Church
Pastor Maurice Gustafson
April 4—Easter Service at 9 a.m.
Carter Gospel Fellowship
Pastor Tyler Greathouse
April 2—Good Friday service, 7:30 p.m.
April 4—Easter service, 11 a.m.
Ideal Presbyterian Church
April 4—Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast, all are welcome
Christ Lutheran Church
Pastor Wade Harr
April 2—Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
April 4—Easter service with communion, 8:30 a.m.
Zion Lutheran of Hamill
Pastor Wade Harr
April 1—Holy Thursday service at 8 p.m.
April 4—Easter service with communion at 10 a.m.
Winner Orthodox Presbyterian Church
Pastor Nick Barnes
April 2—Good Friday service, 7 p.m.
April 4—Easter service, 9:30 a.m.
Hamill Orthodox Presbyterian Church
Pastor Nick Barnes
April 4—Easter service at 11 a.m.
Winner Assembly of God
Pastor David Jahn
April 2—Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
April 4—Easter service at 10:30 a.m.