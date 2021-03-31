FFA competes in Lennox

Winner FFA competed in a competition in Lennox on March 22.
Results include:
Floriculture—5th; Teresa Taylor, 7th; Justin Hausmann, 10th; Keyleigh Stands, 52nd and Clay Sell, 64th
Ag Mechanics—11th; Adam Bohnet, 26th; Chase Boerner, 34th; Aaron Gilchrist, 51st and James Gregg, 55th.
Horse evaluation—11th; Bailey Fairbanks, 15th; Tyler Brockman, 44th; Emily Sachtjen, 50t and Sierra McCall, 51st
Vet science3—13th; Meagan Blare, 21st; Maggie DeMers, 26th; Trista Kierstead, 58th and Madaline Watzel, 69th