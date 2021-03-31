Easter Holiday Closings

Offices closed for Easter holiday

Some government offices in Winner will be closed Friday and Monday for the Easter holiday.

The Tripp County Courthouse will be closed on Friday and on Monday.

All state offices in Winner will be closed Friday and Monday.

The Winner city office will be open regular hours.

BankWest of Winner will be closed all day on Friday.

All other financial institutions will be open regular hours on Friday.

There will be no senior meals for pickup on Good Friday.

Southern Plains Behavioral Health Services will be closed on Good Friday, April 2.