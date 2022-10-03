Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Bob Benson cuts the ribbon at a ceremony celebrating the new 3D mammography unit at Winner Regional Health. An event to honor the donors was held Sept. 20.

The Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation recently hosted a Donor Appreciation Social on Sept. 20 at Winner Regional Health’s clinic.

This event was to recognize the donors for the 2022 Driven to Serve Campaign for those who were so instrumental in helping secure the new 3D Mammography. It provided an opportunity for a ribbon cutting, a plaque to recognize the donors, and a first look at the new piece of technology that will allow the surrounding community members to receive advanced healthcare services on a local level.

“Words can not express how humbling it is to see a community come together for the greater good of their neighbors, coworkers, family, friends, and beyond. While I have had the opportunity to fundraise for various projects and in significantly larger communities, I can say that I have never seen a community pull together so unified in such little time and with such great force,” said Brady Kerkman, director of marketing & philanthropy.

What started as a two year goal, was quickly achieved in less than five months. The surrounding communities secured the $300,000 needed to purchase the new technology and the necessary maintenance agreement to protect us from defects and possible maintenance issues.

Success such as this shall not go unrecognized. Therefore, it was the foundation’s honor to host an event that provided hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to visit on a casual level.

“While this event did not encompass everyone who has been so instrumental over the years, we see it as a starting point to bring to light the strong commitment Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation is surrounded by. On behalf of Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation, we appreciate all of your support for this worthy cause and look forward to the community benefiting from the fruits and labor of the 2022 Driven to Serve Campaign,” added Kerkman.