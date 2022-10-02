Voter registration now open

Voter registration for the election on Nov. 8 will close Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

Failure to register to vote by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election.

Registration can be completed at the Tripp County Auditor’s Office, municipal finance office, secretary of state’s office, and those locations that provide driver’s license, SNAP, TANF, WIC.

Persons can contact the Tripp County Auditor to request a mail-in registration form or access a mail-in form at www.sdsos.gov

Friday, Sept. 23 was the first day persons could start voting absentee for the Nov. 8 election. Persons can vote in the county auditor’s office.

The general election is Nov. 8.