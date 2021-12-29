Daniel Eagle Hawk Sr., 61, of Ideal, SD passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at noon at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Holy Spirit Cemetery in Ideal, SD. Wake services were held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. all at the Winner Ideal Community Hall.

Daniel Ross Eagle Hawk Sr. “Danny” was born Oct. 6, 1960 in Rosebud, SD to Clarence “Matthew & Lucy (Eagle Star) Eagle Hawk.

Danny attended Ideal school, Todd County High School and obtained his GED at Coolidge School in Sioux Falls, SD.

In Danny’s younger years he pitched fast pitch for “Ideal Red Machines” for many years and they won lots of championships in those years. Danny also played for “Blue Aces” and our family slow pitch team “The Familia.” Danny also enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, and throwing horseshoes. Danny had the love for working on cars. Give him time, a tool box and a broke down car, he’d fix it in no time.

Danny has 11 children and 28 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren that whom he loved dearly.

Daniel is survived by his 11 children: Daniel Eagle Hawk Jr. and Adrian Joseph of Ideal, SD; Dana & Darren Joseph of Wagner, SD; Derek, Ashley, and Todd Antoine of Winner, SD; Krista DeNoyer of Virginia; Dazey and Edith Eagle Hawk of Winner, SD; and Sydney Iron Heart of Sioux Falls, SD. Also survived by his brother Clarence “Junior” Eagle Hawk, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents Clarence “Matthew” and Lucy (Eagle Star) Eagle Hawk, his brothers John Sr., Burton Sr., and LeRoy Eagle Hawk. His sisters Virginia (Eagle Hawk) Parkis and Renetta Eagle Hawk. His daughter Danielle Antoine. Paternal Grandparents John & Susie (Two Teeth) Eagle Hawk. Maternal Grandparents William and Laura (Crooked Foot) Eagle Star, and many uncles and aunts.