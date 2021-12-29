Jean Ellen Collins, 78

Jean Ellen Collins, age 78, of Baxter, passed away at her home from cancer, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Jean was born on March 14, 1943, in Winner South Dakota to Van & Ruth (Phillips) Collins. Jean grew up on a farm at Witten, SD, with her 2 brothers and 1 sister. She graduated from Winner High School. She attended South Dakota University and graduated with a BS in Home Economics Education. Jean taught 2 years in Sauk Rapids, Minn. and 29 years in Brainerd, Minn., Junior Highs.

Jean was an active member of First Baptist Church in Baxter, she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary women’s education sorority. Jean served as state president in 1984-1986. She was active in both the Brainerd and Baxter Kiwanis Clubs. She served as Governor of the Minnesota Dakotas Kiwanis District in 2001-2002. Jean also served on the Baxter Cemetery Commission Board. She was a member of the Lakes area Law Enforcement Association. Jean really enjoyed volunteering. She was known for the love of her church, quilting, reading and travel. She traveled to all 50 states and numerous countries. She enjoyed spending her time with family and going to their special events. Jean loved sports and cheering on many teams.

Jean is survived by her sister, Catherine Erickson, Blomkest, MN; brother, Vern (Paulena) Collins, Witten, SD; sister-in-law, Jean Marie Collins, Wood, SD; 9 nieces and nephews; and 12 great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Calvin; brother-in-law, Dick Erickson; nephews Toby Collins and Joseph Bobby; niece, Connie Collins.

Funeral services for Jean will be on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Winner, SD at First Baptist Church.