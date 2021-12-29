Ruth Williams, 92, of Toney, AL, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Toney, AL. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Ruth Elaine Williams, age 92, formerly of Clearfield, SD, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 17 in Toney, AL, with her family by her side.

She was born to William and Doris Thiede on May 15, 1929 in Burton, Neb. Ruth graduated from Springview High School in 1947 and received a teaching certificate from Wayne State College in Nebraska.

She married the late James Williams in 1954 and they lived together on the George and Myrwin Williams family farm in Clearfield until his death.

Ruth is survived by her son: Gary Williams, daughter-in-law: Ya Williams and son-in-law: Larry Wagner, sister: Kathy Titus, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her daughter Julie Williams Wagner, sisters Ruby Richardson and Mary Williams, brothers-in-law Eldon Williams, Howard Titus, Elmer Richardson and her nephew Tom Richardson.

Ruth was a devoted mother, an extremely hard-working farmer, a dedicated parishioner of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Clearfield and patient wife of a part time musician. She cared for her husband’s grandparents and parents as well as her own mother as they declined. When she retired from farming, she moved to Oacoma, SD where she made a new life for herself. She made time to bake cookies for her daughter’s veterinary practice and took care of the clinic animals on the weekend so her daughter could have a break from work. Ruth was a wonderful role model for her children and the people that were around her.

In her early life, she stayed closed to home and took care of the family and farm. In her later life she spread her wings and travelled to distant lands. Her most notable trip took her to China where she was exposed to another culture and met her daughter’s-in-law parents.

The family requests that people make donations in support of Alzheimer’s research, instead of sending flowers.