Jacqueline A. Duncan, 83, of Rapid City, SD, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The family with gather for a private graveside service at a future date. Burial will be in the Winner City Cemetery in Winner, SD.

Jacqueline Ann (Fuhrer) Duncan was born on July 2, 1939, to Harold and Margaret (Talcott) Fuhrer, in Winner, SD. She graduated from Winner High School in 1957. She attended the Moline (IL) Public Hospital School of Nursing and was married briefly to James Foley. They had a daughter, Denise. She and Denise relocated to Tucson, AZ, where she began her career with Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph.

On June 3, 1966, she married Raymond L. Duncan in Tucson. At the time of their marriage, Ray, also a Mountain Bell employee, served as Director of Civilian Communications at Davis – Monthan AFB. After stops with Mountain Bell in Wilcox and Globe, AZ, the family moved to Yankton, SD, during a blizzard in November 1969, to be closer to Jacque’s family and live in “God’s Country,” as Ray liked to tell people. Both Jacque and Ray had long careers with Northwestern Bell, retiring after 34 and 42 years, respectively. This could explain why the Duncan’s had 11 telephones in their house.

Jacque and Ray loved living near the Missouri River at Riverside Acres, boating, following their kids’ activities and spending time outdoors. After their retirement, they both worked at Leisure World in Yankton and began travelling in their motorhome, finally deciding on the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas as their winter home. Ray passed away on May 9, 1995, just months before they were to move into their home in Mission, TX.

Jacque spent the next 20+ years living between South Dakota during the early fall/late spring, heading to Texas for the winter where she was a very active volunteer at the Mission Regional Medical Center, sang in the choir at the First United Methodist Church and worked part-time at Cracker Barrell. Jacque was a people person and loved meeting new people wherever she went.

Jacque loved gardening, reading, game shows, shopping, entertaining, cooking and baking. There was always a place at the table for everyone and no one ever left hungry. She always had “the answer” to every question ever asked on game shows and was a huge fan of the Food Network. She was an avid recipe and cookbook collector. After she relocated to Rapid City in 2017 to live near her daughter, she was a resident at Fountain Springs Senior Apartments. She loved playing bingo and trying out new recipes on her neighbors. She didn’t let apartment living stand in the way of planting containers of flowers and vegetables each summer that graced the entrance and patio area.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Denise (Terry) Blomberg, Sioux Falls, Dixie (Bryce) Varilek, Rapid City, Dustin (Lynn) Duncan, Grand Junction, CO and Daniel (Kelsey) Duncan, Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Matthew Blomberg, Erik (Jody) Blomberg, both of Sioux Falls, Maren (Caitlin Fortin) Blomberg, Minneapolis, MN, Nicholas and Alexander Duncan, both of Grand Junction, CO, and Jhett Duncan, Lincoln, NE; brother Richard (Diane) Fuhrer, Gayville, SD, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her beloved dog, Frostee.

She is preceded in death by her husband and parents and a grandson, Ryan Blomberg.

The family appreciates to the staff and providers at Monument Health and the Black Hills Eye Institute, along with the dedicated team at Interim Health Care for the excellent care and compassion they provided Jacque during the time she lived in Rapid City.

Family and friends may sign Jacque’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com. Memorials and condolences may be sent in c/o the Duncan family to the Kirk Funeral Home, 1051 E Minnesota St, Rapid City, SD 57701.