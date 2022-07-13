Crazy Day is July 15

Fun will be the name of the game for Crazy Day in Winner on Friday, July 15.

There will be 24 businesses taking part and offering special bargains.

At each participating business persons can sign up for a chance to win a $25 gas card. The drawing for the gas cards will be at 4 p.m.

The participating businesses are: Marty’s, Frontier Motors, Winner True Value, Office Products Center, Gus Stop, Frontier Motors Ford, Grossenburg Implement, Automate, Winner Regional Health, Mighty MoJo Coffee Company, Jeff’s Gun Vault, Karl’s, Hobby Shoppe, Simply Silk’s by Shelia, El Tapatio, Dairy Queen, Winner Chicken Dinner, Hidden Gems, Easy Entrée, Mid Dakota Meats, Thrift Store, Mead Lumber, Katy Bugs and Winner Bakery.

Persons can bring their receipts to the Chamber office from a purchase they made at a participating Crazy Day business to spin the wheel for a chance to win $250 in Winner Cash.

There will be a sidewalk chalk art contest from 10 a.m. to noon. The age divisions are: 8 and under, 9-15, 16 and up. The winner of each age category will win $50 in Winner Cash. The Chamber will provide the chalk.

The Tripp County 4-H Rodeo will be held in Winner on July 15, the same day as Crazy Day. Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, is inviting rodeo guests who are in Winner for the day to take advantage of the many Crazy Day bargains.

It is going to be a fun day in Winner on Friday. Shop at the 24 participating merchants and be sure to register for one of the free gas cards. That alone is a good reason to shop local and shop Winner on Crazy Day.