Summer Nights will be held in Colome on July 15.

The event will be held on Colome’s Main Street from 6 to 11 p.m.

The band Country Rush will play from 7-11 p.m.

The event sponsors are Bolton Ranch Outfitters, Doughery Cattle Co., Valley Seed, Frontier Bar.

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of summer nights.

There will be food vendors, games for kids, a bouncy house and a popular game for kids in Winner is corn pool.

The featured event will be human foosball. This game will feature five member teams. Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber, hopes some feature matches will provide entertainment.

Come to Colome and enjoy the evening on July15.