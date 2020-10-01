Cowgirls defeat Sully Buttes

Colome volleyball team defeated Sully Buttes in three sets Saturday in Colome.

The scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 25-15.Makayla Shippy scored 16 points with 8 aces and Katie Welker had 14 points and 3 aces.Leading the team in kills were Libby Petersek, 7; Baylie Hoffine, 4 and Saydee Heath, 3.Petersek and Shippy had 10 digs with Ashlyn Hoffine and Baylie Hoffine with 8 each. Heath had 2 blocks and Elizabeth Yeaman and Baylie Hoffine, 1 each. Shippy had 14 set assists.

The Cowgirls record improved to 7-2.

The Colome junior varsity won 30-28 and 25-23.