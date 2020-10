In a week, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Tripp County went up by 61.The total number of cases in Tripp County as of Monday was 158, which is up three from Sunday’s count of 155.

There are 70 active cases and 88 have recovered. There have been 14 persons hospitalized due to COVID-19. Statewide, there were 198 new cases on Monday.

There are 3,828 active cases in the state and 17,692 recovered cases. Currently, there are 209 persons hospitalized. The death total is at 218.