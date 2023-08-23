All signs are positive for a big heat wave in Tripp County. The county and Winner are in a heat advisory that extends until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Temperatures were to be well over 100 degrees and that combined with high humidity made for dangerous conditions.

The heat index or “feel like” temperature was very important to follow this week. On most days the temperature will be over 100.

Sunday was nice to have break from the heat.

Heat related illness is possible for person in strenuous outdoor activities or with no air conditioning.

Persons should drink plenty of water, work early or late in the day and wear light clothing.