Courthouse closed to stop spread of virus

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

As a proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripp County Courthouse will close its doors to the public effective at 5 p.m. on March 24.



Also closed will be the Tripp County Library, Tripp County Highway Shop and Tripp County recycling center.



The decision was made at the county commissioners meeting on March 24.



All offices will remain staffed and will conduct business for the public via telephone, mail or e-mail until May 1 when the situation will be reassessed at that time.

All added fees for credit cards and postage will be waved at this time.



The east doors of the courthouse, that are handicapped accessible, will be open to the Tripp County court system only on regularly scheduled court days and on regular commissioner meeting days.

Office phone numbers and contact information will be posted on the front doors and on the Tripp County website HYPERLINK “http://www.trippcounty.us” http://www.trippcounty.us

