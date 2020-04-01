Council approves shutdown to curtail virus

By Dan Bechtold

Editor



Winner City Council in a special meeting at noon on Monday approved a temporary emergency ordinance closing down places that attract large crowds due to the coronavirus.

The reason for the ordinance is to slow the spread of virus.



Going into effect today (April 1) all restaurants, coffee houses, bars, breweries, dance clubs, cafes are closed to on-site sale to patrons.

These businesses may continue to operate to provide take-out delivery, curbside service and drive thru service.



Also on April 1 all recreational facilities are closed including parks, pools, heath and fitness facilities, social clubs, fraternal clubs, event centers, meeting halls, music and entertainment venues.

This includes movie theaters and live production theaters.



Also closed will be pool halls, video game arcades, video lottery casino operations, bowling alleys.



The vote to approve this ordinance was 5-0 with councilman John Meyer not at the meeting.



Mayor Jody Brozik said this ordinance will expire on June 15 however the city council will re-evaluate this ordinance every two weeks to seek what changes need to be made if any.



At Monday’s meeting, Dr. Will Manke, a Winner dentist, advised everyone that they should be wearing a mask to help stop the spread of this disease.

As he talked to the council, Manke was wearing a mask. He presented four reason why it is important for the general public to wear a mask.



His dental office has donated 500 masks to the city of Winner.



Bob Kucera, owner of Kucera Electric, had questions about the ordinance. He asked where is the city’s liability when they tell a business they have to shut down.



Brozik citied state statutes giving the city the authority to shut down a business in an emergency.



Kucera explained in his business they are doing everything to be safe. All workers carry hand sanitizer in their trucks and are diligent in washing of their hands.



Brozik explained during this health crisis there will be measures that will hurt all of us. “We need to stand together,” he said.



In other business, the council offered full time employment to Adam Boss in the police department at $19 per hour with full benefits and six months probation.



Full time employment was offered to Katherine in the police department at $19 per hour with full benefits and six months probation.



Full time employment in the water department was offered to Matthew Schroeder at $17.12 per hour with full benefits and six months probation.



The council tabled indefinitely the purchase of a water slide for the city pool at a cost of $22,365. Some of the council felt this was not the right time to be purchasing another slide when it is not known if the pool will open this summer due to COVID-19.

Voting no on this motion was councilman Jeremy Clay with the rest voting yes. Meyer was not at the meeting.



Mosquito spray from Van Diest Supply Co. in the amount of $27,752.40 was approved.



City attorney Amanda Work explained the new federal law on paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave due to COVID-19.

These provisions will apply from April 1 through Dec. 31.



The next regular meeting of the Winner City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 6.