Council discusses emergency health ordinance

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus, the Winner City Council approved first reading of an ordinance to address a health crisis at a special meeting at noon on March 25.



Mayor Jody Brozik emphasized this ordinance is not shutting down the city but closing certain non essential areas until the virus passes.



The first reading passed by a vote of 5-1. Councilman John Meyer voted no.



The second reading and passage of the ordinance was held on March 30.



This is a temporary emergency ordinance to address the public health crisis. Under state law, the city has the authority to pass ordinances for the purpose of promoting the health, safety and general welfare of the city.



Brozik explained built into this ordinance are several re-evaluation points to see if the curve of the virus has flattened. Each two weeks the city will look to see how the virus is progressing and if some of the restrictions can be lifted or they need to be continued.



“We are doing our part to flatten the curve. We are all in this together. We want to get back to normalcy as quickly as possible,” he said.



The closure does not include healthcare facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, food pantry, crisis shelters, churches.



Councilman Austin Klundt said the school has done their part by closing schools “now we need to do our part.”



Councilmember Val Sherman noted the city needs to be proactive so there is not any outbreak in Winner.



Councilman Jeremy Clay says this is not shutting down the city just limiting large gatherings.



Brozik said kudos to those businesses who have already taken steps to stop the spread of this virus.



Each person participating in any communal gathering that violates a size restriction established by the Winner City Council will be deemed in violation of this ordinance.



Prior to putting the ordinance on first reading, the council passed an emergency resolution declaring a public health emergency in Winner.



The resolution says that due to the potential for rapid community spread and transmission of the COVID-19 virus, immediate action is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the residents of Winner by enacting an emergency ordinance establishing mandatory closures or restrictions on the operation of certain businesses and places of public accommodation.



City attorney Amanda Work explained the resolution is patterned after Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order declaring an emergency in the state.



The council set a special meeting for noon on March 30 for the second reading of Ord. 946.



In other business, a lengthy discussion was held on utility accounts, mainly ones that are delinquent.



In this time of uncertainly there was a discussion if there should be some consideration to persons who cannot pay their utility bill.



A discussion was held on the possibly to allow for a payment plan be set up so persons could pay their utility bill.



Persons who do not follow a payment play would have their services disconnected.



Finance officer Chandra Weidner explained the city office is diligent in collecting utility payments that are delinquent.



A lease agreement was approved for the Department of Human Services in room 119 of the city administration building. The state department plans to move in on April 1.